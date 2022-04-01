Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Up 5.9%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 724,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 567,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a market cap of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Ucommune International’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

