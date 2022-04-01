UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

