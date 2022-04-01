UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $21.59 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

