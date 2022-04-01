UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. UiPath has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

