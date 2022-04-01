Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Unicharm stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

