UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.967-1.980 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.UniFirst also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

UNF stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.13. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.00.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.