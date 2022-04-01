UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $184.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average is $197.18. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

