Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $276.91

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $276.91 and last traded at $275.69, with a volume of 61335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average of $240.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

