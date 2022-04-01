Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Down 5.1%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $257.85 and last traded at $259.14. 195,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,620,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

