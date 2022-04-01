Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

Uniper stock opened at €23.40 ($25.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.35 and a 200-day moving average of €36.13. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

