United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.80

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and traded as high as $33.99. United Bancshares shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 11,678 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.