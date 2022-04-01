United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,418. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $155.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Insurance by 57.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Insurance by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 35.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 198,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

