United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $41.35 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

