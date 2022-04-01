UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $521.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.48 and a 200 day moving average of $462.31. The company has a market capitalization of $479.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

