Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.56.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 340,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,561. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $162.35.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,139,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

