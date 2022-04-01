Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

