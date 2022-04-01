US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. 12,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

