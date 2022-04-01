US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

