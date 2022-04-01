Utrust (UTK) Hits Market Cap of $122.93 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $122.93 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

