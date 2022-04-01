UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 17,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in UWM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,266. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UWM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

