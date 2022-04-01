Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.