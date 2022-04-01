Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $342,000 in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLL opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

