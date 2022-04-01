Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:VLMTY opened at 38.09 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of 38.09 and a fifty-two week high of 40.21.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

