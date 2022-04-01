Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:VLMTY opened at 38.09 on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of 38.09 and a fifty-two week high of 40.21.
About Valmet Oyj (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.