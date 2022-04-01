Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

VALN stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

