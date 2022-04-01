Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.27

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.27 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 235.60 ($3.09). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.13), with a volume of 43,025 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

