Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.27

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.27 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 235.60 ($3.09). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.13), with a volume of 43,025 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £99.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)
See Also
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.