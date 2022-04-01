Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,468,620 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.00% of Valvoline worth $134,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valvoline by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 322.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 4,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

