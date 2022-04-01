Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 24,744 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

