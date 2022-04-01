Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 11,909 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 600,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 794.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.64 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $31.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

