Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 286,229 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,229 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of Canaan worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

