Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 37,741 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,741 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of VMO opened at $11.45 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.