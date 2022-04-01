Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.34. 66,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

