Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.60. 830,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.84 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

