Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 549,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

