Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.487 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 555,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 68,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the period.

