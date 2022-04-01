Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.