Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 658,346 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.78.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

