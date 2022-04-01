Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VAXX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

