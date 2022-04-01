Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after acquiring an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 305.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.