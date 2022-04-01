Velas Price Tops $0.24 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $553.74 million and $14.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,281,785,112 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

