Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

VCYT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,582. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Veracyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

