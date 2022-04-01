VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.39 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

