Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

