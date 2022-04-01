Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $80,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.