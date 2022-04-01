Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will post $32.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $33.74 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $135.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $139.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

