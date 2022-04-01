Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,522,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,504,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.