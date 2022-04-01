Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $18.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of VRRM opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13.
Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.