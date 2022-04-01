Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.85. Vertiv shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 172,306 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

