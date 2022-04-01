Viad (NYSE:VVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Viad from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

VVI opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $732.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

