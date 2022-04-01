Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Viant Technology stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $398.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

