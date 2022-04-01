Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Viasat stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 578,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Viasat by 4,043.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 257,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 251,041 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

